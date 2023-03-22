Pacific Western Bank raises $1.4 bln, says deposits have stabilized















March 22 (Reuters) - Pacific Western Bank (PACW.O) has raised $1.4 billion from investment firm Atlas SP Partners, the lender said on Wednesday, as the crisis-hit sector scrambles to limit the damage from the recent collapse of two mid-sized lenders.

Shares of the bank were down about 10% in afternoon trading, even as the lender tried to allay investor worries by saying it had more than $11.4 billion in cash as of March 20.

Los Angeles-based PacWest also said it had explored the idea of raising new capital, but decided against the move due to a rout in bank stocks.

"Any time that you know a bank talks about having considered a capital raise, especially in this environment where there's so much skittishness from the markets, it's bound to have a negative impact of the stock," said Gary Tenner, analyst at brokerage D.A. Davidson & Co.

Major banks and private equity firms are balking at offering capital infusions to regional lenders amid concerns from potential buyers and investors about looming losses in their assets, five sources told Reuters on Sunday.

PacWest's private fundraise potentially gives other banks a novel workaround to raising money, likely opening the door on more private financing deals among troubled lenders looking for fresh capital.

The investment portfolios where regional banks have parked the deposits of their clients comprise mainly of Treasuries and other securities, such as mortgage bonds.

They are worth less than what the banks value them on their books because of a steep rise in interest rates. Some of the loan books of these banks are also underwater, due to high rates and concerns about an economic slowdown.

Still, the private financing strategy remains largely untested.

Tenner told Reuters it will be premature to think that PacWest's route of raising money is going to be the blueprint for other banks.

Reuters first reported last week that PacWest was in talks with investment firms including Atlas SP Partners for ways to boost its liquidity.

The bank said deposits insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp, including accounts eligible for pass-through insurance, exceeded 65% of its total deposits, as of March 20.

Total deposits at the bank fell 20% to $27.1 billion from $33.9 billion as of Dec. 31.

Regional banks, whose stocks have been battered since the collapse of two mid-sized U.S. lenders this month, have tried to assure customers their deposits are secure after the recent bank runs whipsawed the global financial ecosystem.

"We will continue to see flows away from regionals and into systemically important banks that are too big to fail," said Thomas Hayes, chairman and managing member of Great Hill Capital.

Reporting by Jaiveer Shekhawat and Manya Saini in Bengaluru and David French in New York











