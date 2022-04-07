1 minute read
Payments company Bolt to buy crypto firm Wyre in $1.5 bln deal - WSJ
April 7 (Reuters) - Payments-focused fintech company Bolt Financial Inc is buying crypto-services startup Wyre Payments Inc in a deal valued at $1.5 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter. (https://on.wsj.com/3xeWbhE)
Bolt and Wyre did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comments.
Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath
