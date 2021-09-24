Petrofac reaches plea deal with UK prosecutor over bribery charges

Sept 24 (Reuters) - Oilfield services provider Petrofac (PFC.L) on Friday reached a plea deal with the UK's fraud prosecutor relating to an investigation into the company's past dealings in the Middle East, sending shares 25% higher.

The investigation, which started in 2017 as part of a wider probe into Monaco-based Unaoil, had been hampering Petrofac's ability to win contracts in some countries in the Middle East.

Jersey-based Petrofac, which attended court on Friday, was charged with seven separate offences of failing to prevent bribery between 2011 and 2017 in the Middle East, a spokesperson for Britain's Serious Fraud Office (SFO) said in a statement.

Petrofac said in a statement it intended to plead guilty to seven counts of failing to prevent former group employees from offering or making bribes to agents in relation to projects awarded between 2012 and 2015 in Iraq, Saudi Arabia and UAE.

The sentencing hearing is scheduled to take place at Southwark Crown Court in London from Monday, and the penalty will be determined by the court.

"We have fundamentally overhauled our compliance regime, as well as the people, and the culture that supports it," said Rene Medori, chairman of Petrofac.

"Petrofac has been living under the shadow of the past, but today it is a profoundly different business," he added.

In March, the UAE's state-backed oil firm ADNOC barred Petrofac from competing for new contracts in the UAE, months after a former Petrofac executive pleaded guilty to three bribery charges brought by the SFO.

The charges related to payments made to agents to influence awarding of contracts worth $3.3 billion in the Gulf nation.

Shares in the London-listed company, which have not seen yearly gains since 2016, were up 25% by 1445 GMT.

Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel, Amy Caren Daniel and Jan Harvey

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.