Philippine cbank ready to use available tools in inflation fight - governor

MANILA, July 18 (Reuters) - The Philippine central bank is ready to use available tools to bring inflation back within the official 2%-4% target range, its governor said on Monday, after last week's surprise 75 basis points hike in key interest rates. read more

Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas Governor Felipe Medalla also said the domestic economy, aside from red-hot inflation, also faces a risk from possible reimposition of COVID-19 restrictions.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Neil Jerome Morales and Enrico Dela Cruz; Editing by Martin Petty

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.