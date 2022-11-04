Philippines cbank ready to take policy actions to battle inflation















MANILA, Nov 4 (Reuters) - The Philippines' central bank said on Friday it is prepared to take all further monetary policy actions necessary to bring inflation back to the target path.

Risks to inflation outlook appear to be tilted to the upside for 2022 and 2023, and broadly balanced for 2024, the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas said in a statement, after the country's statistics agency announced that October inflation hit a near 14-year high.

