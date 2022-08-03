Piraeus Bank reports lower Q2 profit on softer trading income

ATHENS, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Piraeus Bank (BOPr.AT), Greece's fourth-largest lender by market value, on Wednesday reported lower net earnings in April-to-June compared to the first quarter on lower trading income.

The bank reported net earnings from continued operations of 92 million euros ($93.53 million) after a profit of 521 million euros in the first quarter.

Loan impairment provisions fell 23% quarter-on-quarter to 117 million euros.

($1 = 0.9837 euros)

Reporting by George Georgiopoulos

