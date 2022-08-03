Poland's Alior Bank expects higher costs of risk in next quarters

GDANSK, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Polish lender Alior Bank (ALRR.WA) expects the costs of risk to rise in the next quarters, but they will have a limited impact on its results, Chief Executive Officer Grzegorz Olszewski said on Wednesday.

He added that the bank assumes that the quality and profit resulting from its credit policy will offset any potential downside from the rising costs of risk.

Reporting by Adrianna Ebert, Editing by Louise Heavens

