Poland's mBank hopes to offer 2% mortgage loan in September

[1/2] Commerzbank's Polish unit mBank's logo is seen in Warsaw, Poland, May 31, 2023. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel/File Photo

GDANSK, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Poland's mBank (MBK.WA) expects the level of write-offs to be lower in future quarters compared with levels in the second quarter, its chief executive said on Wednesday.

Cezary Stypulkowski said the bank hopes to offer 2% mortgage loan in September, a special product with state subsidised instalments. The act on state aid in saving for purposes of a flat purchase came into force in Poland on July 1.

