Poland's PKO BP says rates not causing repayment problems yet

The logo of the PKO BP is seen on the bank's headquarters in Warsaw, Poland, May 6, 2016. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

WARSAW, May 19 (Reuters) - Poland's largest lender PKO BP (PKO.WA) does not expect problems with loan repayments at the current level of interest rates, its deputy head said on Thursday, but he added that there might be problems if rates go higher.

"I am not afraid of the level of interest rates as it stands today," Piotr Mazur told a news conference. "Probably if they keep going up, then some problems will arise."

Reporting by Anna Koper; Writing by Alan Charlish

