Polish banks team up to create protection scheme

June 8 (Reuters) - The biggest commercial banks in Poland have teamed up to create a protection scheme to help ensure their liquidity and solvency, the banks said on Tuesday.

Alior Bank (ALRR.WA), BNP Paribas Bank Polska (BNP1.WA), ING Bank Śląski (INGP.WA), mBank (MBK.WA), Bank Millennium (MILP.WA), Bank Pekao (PEO.WA), PKO BP (PKO.WA) and Santander Bank Polska have all agreed to join.

The scheme needs to be approved by Poland's KNF financial regulator, the banks said.

They plan to form a joint stock company which will manage the protection scheme and funds they contribute to it.

Each will put in "0.40% of the amount of the guaranteed funds of the given bank covered by the mandatory deposit guarantee scheme," the banks said.

Poland's biggest lender PKO BP estimated that its contribution to the fund would amount to 872 million zlotys ($203.67 million) which will impact its results this year.

($1 = 4.2815 zlotys)

