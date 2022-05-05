Polish c.bank raises main interest rate to 5.25%

WARSAW, May 5 (Reuters) - Poland's central bank raised its main interest rate by 75 basis points to 5.25% on Thursday, it said, delivering a hike below analysts' estimates.

A statement following the decision will be published at 1430 GMT.

Reporting by Alan Charlish, Pawel Florkiewicz, Anna Wlodarczak-Semczuk, Marek Strzelecki

