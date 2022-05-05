1 minute read
Polish c.bank raises main interest rate to 5.25%
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
WARSAW, May 5 (Reuters) - Poland's central bank raised its main interest rate by 75 basis points to 5.25% on Thursday, it said, delivering a hike below analysts' estimates.
A statement following the decision will be published at 1430 GMT.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Alan Charlish, Pawel Florkiewicz, Anna Wlodarczak-Semczuk, Marek Strzelecki
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.