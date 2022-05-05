Polish c.bank sees gradual slowdown in growth

WARSAW, May 5 (Reuters) - Poland's central bank expects economic conditions to remain good in the coming quarters, it said in a statement on Thursday, but it added that a gradual slowdown of economic growth is forecast.

It also said it expects inflation to remain significantly elevated in the coming quarters.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Alan Charlish, Pawel Florkiewicz, Anna Wlodarczak-Semczul, Marek Strzelecki

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.