1 minute read
Polish c.bank sees gradual slowdown in growth
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
WARSAW, May 5 (Reuters) - Poland's central bank expects economic conditions to remain good in the coming quarters, it said in a statement on Thursday, but it added that a gradual slowdown of economic growth is forecast.
It also said it expects inflation to remain significantly elevated in the coming quarters.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Alan Charlish, Pawel Florkiewicz, Anna Wlodarczak-Semczul, Marek Strzelecki
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.