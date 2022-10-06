Portugal's central bank raises 2022 GDP forecast to 6.7%















LISBON, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Portugal's central bank on Thursday raised its 2022 economic growth forecast to 6.7% from a previously projected 6.3%, citing a stronger recovery of the crucial tourism industry and higher private consumption.

The bank also raised its forecast for EU-harmonised inflation up to 7.8% from the 5.9% it had forecast in June.

Reporting by Sergio Goncalves and Inti Landauro Editing by David Goodman











