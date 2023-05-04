Poste CEO says companies "to use balance sheet" in Eurovita rescue















MILAN, May 4 (Reuters) - Italian banks and insurers that are being called upon by insurance regulators to rescue struggling life player Eurovita will help by "using their balance sheet", the head of Poste Italiane said on Thursday without elaborating.

Answering a query during a post-results analyst call, CEO Matteo Del Fante said it was reasonable to assume that the Italian post office would bear the cost of a Eurovita rescue - which is estimated at around 400 million euros - based on its 20% share of the life insurance market.

Del Fante said all the main insurers and the banks distributing products by Cinven-owned Eurovita were working on a possible solution. "Everybody would use their balance sheet instead of funding a recapitalisation," he said, adding he could not explain more.

Reporting by Valentina Za, editing by Gianluca Semeraro











