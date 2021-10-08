Premature ECB tightening could endanger recovery, Lagarde says

President of the European Central Bank (ECB) Christine Lagarde speaks as she takes part in a news conference on the outcome of the Governing Council meeting, in Frankfurt, Germany, September 9, 2021. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

FRANKFURT, Oct 8 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank should not rush to tighten its monetary policy as that could endanger the euro zone's economic recovery and cost jobs, ECB President Christine Lagarde said in an interview published on Friday.

"A premature tightening of the monetary policy at the current juncture could endanger the economic healing of the euro area and cost jobs," Lagarde was quoted as saying in German magazine Spiegel.

Reporting By Francesco Canepa; Editing by Alex Richardson

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.