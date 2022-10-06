Private equity firm Antin raises more than 5 bln euros for latest flagship fund















PARIS, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Private equity company Antin (ANTIN.PA) said on Thursday it had raised more than 5 billion euros ($5 billion) for Flagship Fund V, which aims to invest in the energy, telecom, transport and social infrastructure sectors.

"With a target of 10 billion euros and a hard cap set at 12 billion, Flagship Fund V will continue to seek controlling equity investments ... in Europe and North America," the firm added in a statement.

($1=1.0081 euros)

Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Clarence Fernandez











