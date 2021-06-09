Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Sustainable Business

Prosecutors charge Winterkorn with giving false testimony to German parliament

1 minute read
1/2

Former Volkswagen chief executive Martin Winterkorn in Berlin, Germany, January 19, 2017. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

Berlin prosecutors said on Wednesday they have brought charges against former Volkswagen boss Martin Winterkorn forgiving false testimony to the German parliament when he said he was unaware of the carmaker's diesel scandal before it broke.

"In his testimony, the accused falsely claimed to have been informed of the defeat devices only in September 2015," said Berlin prosecutors in a statement.

"According to the indictment, he had since May 2015 been aware that the engine control software of some VW vehicles had been equipped with a function to manipulate the exhaust values in testing," prosecutors added.

A spokesman for Winterkorn did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Volkswagen is struggling to draw a line under its biggest ever corporate crisis in which it admitted using illegal software to rig diesel engine tests in the United States.

Top-selling Bild daily first reported the move.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Sustainable Business

Sustainable Business · 9:53 AM UTCPrivate equity vows to help the world. Lenders want proof

Words can be cheap in the market for loans, now some lenders want to change that.

Sustainable BusinessShell to deepen emission cuts following court ruling, CEO says
Sustainable BusinessGlobal supply chain squeeze, soaring costs threaten solar energy boom
Sustainable BusinessEU and U.S. eye more collaboration on climate change, summit draft says
Sustainable BusinessSolarwatt and BMW cooperate on home batteries