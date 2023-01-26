Provident Financial CEO May to step down















Jan 26 (Reuters) - British subprime lender Provident Financial (PFG.L) said on Thursday Malcolm Le May would step down as its chief executive officer and Bank of Ireland UK chief Ian McLaughlin would take the helm.

The London-listed company, which also plans to change its name to Vanquis Banking Group, said McLaughlin would replace May as CEO in the summer.

Reporting by Anchal Rana in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.