Skip to main content

Finance

Proxy firm Glass Lewis backs NextGen's slate in proxy contest

1 minute read

NEW YORK, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Glass Lewis & Co recommended that NextGen Healthcare Inc (NXGN.O) shareholders elect management's slate of directors, becoming the second prominent proxy advisory firm to support the board and management over the company's founder, Sheldon Razin.

"Given the circumstances, we believe shareholders will likely be best served supporting the board’s current slate, one that

already reflects a significant refreshment that includes the Company’s recently-hired CEO and three other brand new

nominees," the Glass Lewis report, issued this week, said.

Last week, Institutional Shareholder Services also recommended that NextGen Healthcare Inc shareholders elect management's four board nominees. Glass Lewis and ISS both recommend that shareholders eliminate cumulative voting and reincorporate the company in Delaware.

Razin, who has served on the board since 1974, has nominated four directors and has criticized the company's poor financial returns. Shareholders will vote on Oct. 13.

Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Finance

Finance · 7:02 AM UTC

Banks make slow progress on UK gender pay, while gap widens for insurers

Major banks in Britain made a slight dent in their gender pay gaps last year, according to a Reuters analysis, though industry observers say they still have a long way to go. Several insurers went backwards.

Finance
China's property sector default woes deepen amid Evergrande disquiet
Finance
Bank of America launches research coverage for digital assets
Finance
Latin American M&A booms to 10-year high of $105 bln so far this year
Finance
'Please put a price on carbon', says Europe's biggest utility