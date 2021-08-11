Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Prudential new business profit jumps 25%, outlook uncertain

The offices of British life insurer Prudential stand in London, Britain March 17, 2019. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

LONDON, Aug 11 (Reuters) - British insurer Prudential (PRU.L)posted a 25% rise in half-year new business profit to $1.18 billion on Wednesday, helped by a move towards more digital operations, although it cautioned about short-term uncertainty.

Analysts had expected new business profit from continuing operations of $1.08 billion, according to a company-supplied consensus poll.

Chief Executive Mike Wells said vaccination programmes should lead to "a gradual return to more normal economic patterns".

But he added that the pace of these programmes and their effect were likely to vary substantially and give a degree of uncertainty over the economic outlook - and the performance of the business in the short term.

The Asian-focused life insurer, which expects to complete the demerger of its U.S. business Jackson next month, said it would pay a first interim dividend of 5.37 cents per share, unchanged from a year ago.

Prudential's shares were trading 1.83% higher at 14.78 pounds by 0908 GMT.

Wells reiterated that Prudential was considering raising equity of around $2.5-3.0 billion through a global offering to institutions and Hong Kong retail investors, following the Jackson split.

Reporting by Carolyn Cohn, editing by Kirstin Ridley

