Qatar foreign reserves up 2.6% in March to 210.5 bln riyals -QNA
CAIRO, April 7 (Reuters) - Qatar's Central Bank foreign reserves and hard currency liquidity rose 2.6% year-on-year in March to 210.48 billion riyals ($57.82 billion), the Gulf state's official news agency QNA reported on Thursday.
($1 = 3.6400 Qatar riyals)
Reporting by Ahmad Elhamy
