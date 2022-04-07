Skip to main content
Qatar foreign reserves up 2.6% in March to 210.5 bln riyals -QNA

Qatar Central Bank logo is seen on a smartphone in front of displayed stock graph in this illustration taken, December 1, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

CAIRO, April 7 (Reuters) - Qatar's Central Bank foreign reserves and hard currency liquidity rose 2.6% year-on-year in March to 210.48 billion riyals ($57.82 billion), the Gulf state's official news agency QNA reported on Thursday.

($1 = 3.6400 Qatar riyals)

Reporting by Ahmad Elhamy

