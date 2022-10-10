Qatar National Bank's third-quarter profit up 14%















DUBAI, Oct 10 (Reuters) - Qatar National Bank (QNB) (QNBK.QA), the Gulf's largest lender by assets, said on Monday its third-quarter net profit was up nearly 14% as net interest income jumped nearly a third.

Net profit attributable to QNB's equity holders in the three months to the end of September was 3.97 billion riyals ($1.09 billion) from 3.48 billion riyals in the year-prior period.

EFG Hermes had estimated net profit of 3.826 billion riyals in the quarter.

Net interest income in the third quarter was 7.69 billion riyals, against almost 5.8 billion riyals a year earlier. QNB's operating profit was at 9.18 billion riyals from 7.04 billion riyals a year prior.

The bank had 1.135 trillion riyals in assets at the end of September, up 5% from 1.084 trillion riyals a year before.

For the nine months to end-September, QNB said its net profit was up 7% to 11 billion riyals after the impact of hyperinflation.

QNB said hyperinflation accounting adjustments relating to its operations in Turkey had an "incremental impact" on its capital of about 3.5 billion riyals. Its capital adequacy ratio was 19% at end-September from 18.6% a year prior.

Its non-performing loans ratio inched up to 2.4% from 2.3% at the end of September 2021.

($1 = 3.6400 Qatar riyals)

