Rai Way CEO says consolidation a plank of group's strategy

MILAN, March 17 (Reuters) - A consolidation in Italy's broadcasting tower sector is one of the pillars of Rai Way's (RWAY.MI) industrial plan, the head of the state-controlled tower firm said on Thursday.

Speaking during a post-results analyst call, CEO Aldo Mancino said any decision on consolidation would be taken with a view to maximising value for majority and minority investors.

Italy has approved a decree to let state broadcaster RAI cut its holding in towers unit Rai Way below 51%, in a move which could pave the way for merger talks between Rai Way and rival EI Towers.

RAI should retain a stake of at least 30% in Rai Way, based on the decree.

Reporting by Elvira Pollina

