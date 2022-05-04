Raiffeisen Bank eyes options including exit for Russian unit

The logo of Raiffeisen Bank on top of a building is seen behind a statue of Soviet state founder Vladimir Leninin Moscow, Russia, June 14, 2016. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

VIENNA, May 4 (Reuters) - Raiffeisen Bank International (RBIV.VI) is assessing all strategic options for the future of its Raiffeisenbank Russia unit, "up to and including a carefully managed exit", the Austrian lender said in a presentation slide on Wednesday.

RBI, one of the European banks most exposed to Russia, said in March it was studying a possible withdrawal from the country. read more

It said on Wednesday it had 2.3 billion euros ($2.42 billion) in equity and other capital exposure to Russia as of the end of March.

($1 = 0.9514 euros)

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Michael Shields Editing by Paul Carrel

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.