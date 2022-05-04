Raiffeisen Bank eyes options including exit for Russian unit
VIENNA, May 4 (Reuters) - Raiffeisen Bank International (RBIV.VI) is assessing all strategic options for the future of its Raiffeisenbank Russia unit, "up to and including a carefully managed exit", the Austrian lender said in a presentation slide on Wednesday.
RBI, one of the European banks most exposed to Russia, said in March it was studying a possible withdrawal from the country. read more
It said on Wednesday it had 2.3 billion euros ($2.42 billion) in equity and other capital exposure to Russia as of the end of March.
($1 = 0.9514 euros)
