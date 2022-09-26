1 minute read
Raiffeisen replaces JPMorgan as custodian for Sberbank depositary receipts
MOSCOW, Sept 26 (Reuters) - Russia's top lender Sberbank (SBER.MM) on Monday said Raiffeisen Bank has become the custodian bank for its depositary receipts programme in place of JPMorgan.
"Applications that investors have already submitted to JPMorgan as part of the compulsory conversion of Sberbank's depositary receipts will be processed by Raiffeisen Bank in accordance with the law," Sberbank said in a statement.
Reporting by Alexander Marrow
