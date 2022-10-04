Ray Dalio steps down as Bridgewater's co-CIO















Oct 4 (Reuters) - Bridgewater Associates said on Tuesday billionaire founder Ray Dalio had stepped down from his role as one of the hedge fund's co-chief investment officers.

Dalio - who built Bridgewater into the world's biggest hedge fund with $150 billion of assets under management - has sold off his majority stake but remains a "meaningful" owner, the company said.

Reporting by Manya Saini in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva











