RBI orders Mahindra's lending arm to stop loan recovery via third party

A man walks behind the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) logo inside its headquarters in Mumbai, India, April 8, 2022. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas

BENGALURU, Sept 22 (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of India on Thursday directed Mahindra and Mahindra Financial Services (MMFS.NS) (MMFSL) to stop using third-party services for loan recovery until further orders, citing "material supervisory concerns".

The shadow lending arm of the Mahindra group can however continue to carry out recovery or repossession activities through its own employees, the RBI said in a statement. (https://bityl.co/Ee60)

MMFSL did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Reporting by Chris Thomas in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva

