RBI orders Mahindra's lending arm to stop loan recovery via third party
BENGALURU, Sept 22 (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of India on Thursday directed Mahindra and Mahindra Financial Services (MMFS.NS) (MMFSL) to stop using third-party services for loan recovery until further orders, citing "material supervisory concerns".
The shadow lending arm of the Mahindra group can however continue to carry out recovery or repossession activities through its own employees, the RBI said in a statement. (https://bityl.co/Ee60)
MMFSL did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.
