Rebel Generali investor ready for legal action in case of narrow defeat

Italian businessman Francesco Gaetano Caltagirone poses for a photograph at a news conference held by Italian banker Claudio Costamagna, a candidate for the chairman role at Generali, and Luciano Cirina, a candidate for the chief executive officer (CEO) role and the company's current head of Austria, in Milan, Italy, March 25, 2022. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo

LONDON, April 6 (Reuters) - A rebel investor in Generali (GASI.MI) could take legal action if his bid to appoint new top executives at Italy's largest insurer loses by a narrow margin in a shareholder vote this month, the candidate to the chairman role said.

In an interview with Reuters, former Goldman Sachs banker Claudio Costamagna said Generali investor Francesco Gaetano Caltagirone could challenge in court a victory by the opposite side at the April 29 AGM called to elect a new Generali board if the margin is less than 6%.

He also said the Caltagirone camp was "hopeful" of securing the vote of Italy's Benetton family which owns around 4% of Generali and is yet to take sides in the feud pitting the construction magnate against Generali's board and its main investor Mediobanca .

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Carolyn Cohn and Pamela Barbaglia in London and Valentina Za in Milan; editing by Stephen Jewkes

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.