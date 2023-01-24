Factbox: Redemption wave hits private REITs amid valuation jitters















NEW YORK, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Investors looking to cash out of non-traded U.S. real estate income trusts (REITs) have pushed redemptions to an all-time high, forcing private equity firms to impose curbs to block withdrawals.

Blackstone Inc (BX.N), Starwood Capital Group and KKR & Co Inc (KKR.N) have announced that they would stop investors from redeeming their investments after such withdrawals exceeded a preset 5% of the quarterly net asset value of the REITs.

The volume of such redemptions across U.S. non-traded REITs jumped to $12.2 billion in 2022, eight times more than the $1.5 billion that was withdrawn by investors in the previous year, according to real estate advisory firm Robert A. Stanger & Company.

The spike in redemptions comes as the returns of private REITs and their publicly-listed counterparts have diverged in recent months.

REITs managed by Blackstone, Starwood and KKR reported returns of 8.4%, 6.3%, and 8.32% as of the end of December. The publicly traded Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Total Return Index (.DWRTFT) fell 25.96% over the same period.

