Reforms, diversification drive key to Gulf prospects for future growth, IMF says















DUBAI, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Gulf Arab oil exporters are expected on average to put away about 33% of their oil revenues over 2022-26, leading to an improvement in the overall fiscal balance, the International Monetary Fund said on Monday, stressing the need to resist temptations to revert back to pro-cylical spending.

Higher oil and gas prices are expected to increase the average current account surplus in the six nation Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) to 9.7% of GDP in 2022, up from 4.6% of GDP last year, leading to an additional surplus of $275 billion, the IMF said in its latest report.

"Many (Gulf states) confirm that this time they will stick to their (fiscal discipline) plans....The proof is going to be in the pudding. Always you have temptations to go pro-cyclical," IMF Middle East and Central Asia department director, Jihad Azour, told Reuters.

"Oil exporters must increase and strengthen their buffers and use this moment as a litmus test for sustainable diversification."

Middle East oil exporters are expected to outperform peers with projected growth at 5.2% this year following 4.5% growth in 2021, boosted by high oil prices and robust non-oil GDP growth offsetting rising global interest rates and high food prices.

Growth is expected to moderate to 3.5% in 2023 as oil prices decline and global demand slows, the Fund added in its latest report.

For top exporter Saudi Arabia, the IMF forecast growth of 7.6% this year, slightly below the government's forecast of 8% and compared with 3.2% in 2021.

The kingdom's oil sector growth was seen falling to 3.3% next year, from 13.1% in 2022, while non-oil GDP is forecast at 3.8% in 2023 versus 4.2% this year.

"Our policy recommendations for Saudi as well as for other oil exporting countries is to keep the path of reforms that helps diversify the economy, improve productivity (and) avoid pro-cyclical policies," Azour said.

The size of the non-oil sector has been growing in Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and other Gulf states with new sectors opening and attacting investment, while the financial sector is "well-capitalised, profitable and strong", he said.

Azour urged increased efforts for economic diversification, legislative reforms to increase productivity and strengthening infrastructure to support private sector growth.

Reporting by Rachna Uppal and Ghaida Ghantous Editing by Frances Kerry











