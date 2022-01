A Wells Fargo logo is seen in New York City, U.S. January 10, 2017. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith/File Photo/File Photo

NEW YORK, Jan 20 (Reuters) - The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency terminated a consent order it put in place in June 2015 against Wells Fargo & Co , the bank confirmed in a statement on Thursday.

The consent order was related to add-on products that bank sold to retail banking customers before 2015.

Reporting by Elizabeth Dilts Marshall

