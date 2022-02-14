Regulators probe block trading at Wall Street including Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs - WSJ

A Goldman Sachs sign is seen above the floor of the New York Stock Exchange , January 24, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Feb 14 (Reuters) - Federal investigators have launched a probe into block trading at Wall Street hedge funds and banks including Morgan Stanley (MS.N) and Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS.N), the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter. https://on.wsj.com/3Lz8Roo

Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs and the Securities and Exchange Commission did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Reporting by Sohini Podder in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli

