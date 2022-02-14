1 minute read
Regulators probe block trading at Wall Street including Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs - WSJ
1/2
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Feb 14 (Reuters) - Federal investigators have launched a probe into block trading at Wall Street hedge funds and banks including Morgan Stanley (MS.N) and Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS.N), the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter. https://on.wsj.com/3Lz8Roo
Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs and the Securities and Exchange Commission did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Sohini Podder in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.