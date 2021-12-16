Rescue deal for payments firm Finablr broke London listing rules -FCA

A general view of the Canary Wharf financial district in London, Britain April 25, 2021. Picture taken April 25 with a drone. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs

LONDON, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Troubled payments company Finablr should not have delisted from the London Stock Exchange last year without a vote by its shareholders, Britain's Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) said on Thursday.

Finablr was bought by a Middle Eastern consortium and rebranded as WizzFinancial to create a regional money transfer group. read more

Finablr's application to delist under a rule allowing firms in a precarious financial position to sidestep a shareholder vote had not met the necessary conditions, the FCA said.

Finablr has the right to refer the decision to an Upper Tribunal, the FCA said, adding it was unable to comment further on the reasons for its decision.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register

Reporting by Iain Withers; editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.