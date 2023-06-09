Robinhood Markets removes three crypto tokens















June 9 (Reuters) - Robinhood Markets (HOOD.O) said on Friday it is removing three cryptocurrency tokens from its platform, days after the U.S. securities regulator's crackdown against the industry's biggest exchanges.

Customers will not be able to trade Solana, Cardano or Polygon using Robinhood effective June 27, the online brokerage said.

Reporting by Manya Saini in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta











