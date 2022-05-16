Romania sells 365.8 mln lei of June 2026 bonds, yields up

May 16 (Reuters) - Romania's finance ministry sold more than planned 365.8 million lei ($77.17 million) worth of June 2026 treasury bonds on Monday at an average accepted yield of 8.02%, central bank data showed.

Debt managers, who had planned to sell 300 million lei of June 2026 bonds last tendered them in April at an average yield of 6.38%.

($1 = 4.7400 lei)

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Patrycja Zaras and Adrianna Ebert in Gdansk

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.