Rothschild & Co creates new private markets group















LONDON, May 22 (Reuters) - Rothschild & Co (ROTH.PA) said on Monday it had created a new private markets group within its wealth and asset management division, to be led by Jessica Sellam.

The Paris-listed investment bank, which is being taken private by its owners, said in a statement that the new team would source investment opportunities in private equity, private debt, infrastructure and real estate.

Reporting by Iain Withers, Editing by Lawrence White











