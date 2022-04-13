1 minute read
Royal Bank of Canada raises prime rate to 3.2% after central bank hike
TORONTO, April 13 (Reuters) - Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) said on Wednesday it will raise its prime lending rate by 50 basis points to 3.2% after the Bank of Canada increased its benchmark rate.
The higher prime rate, which variable-rate mortgages are tied to, will come into effect on Thursday, Canada's biggest lender said.
Reporting By Nichola Saminather
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.