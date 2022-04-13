Royal Bank of Canada raises prime rate to 3.2% after central bank hike

The Royal Bank of Canada (RBC) logo is seen outside of a branch in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, February 14, 2019. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

TORONTO, April 13 (Reuters) - Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) said on Wednesday it will raise its prime lending rate by 50 basis points to 3.2% after the Bank of Canada increased its benchmark rate.

The higher prime rate, which variable-rate mortgages are tied to, will come into effect on Thursday, Canada's biggest lender said.

Reporting By Nichola Saminather

