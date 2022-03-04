Russia proposes easing requirements for using rainy-day fund to buy stocks - draft law

Russian rouble coins are seen in this illustration taken, February 24, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

MOSCOW, March 4 (Reuters) - Russian lawmakers have proposed investing in Russian government securities from the country's National Wealth Fund (NWF) even if the fund's liquid part drops below 7% of gross domestic product (GDP), a draft law showed on Friday.

The government is currently only permitted to spend liquid assets that accumulate in the rainy-day NWF above 7% of GDP, but Russian authorities are scrambling to adjust fiscal constraints in an effort to limit the damage done by unprecedented Western sanctions.

Reporting by Reuters in Moscow; editing by John Stonestreet

