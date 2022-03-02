1 minute read
Russia sanctions impact on EU contained, talks on support for firms ongoing
BRUSSELS, March 2 (Reuters) - The main impact of European Union sanctions against Russia is likely to show in the energy sector but the effects can be contained and the EU is already discussing ways to support its companies through subsidies and loans, top EU officials said.
Reporting by Jan Strupczewski
