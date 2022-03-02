Skip to main content
Russia sanctions impact on EU contained, talks on support for firms ongoing

European Union flags fly outside the European Commission headquarters in Brussels, Belgium March 19, 2019 REUTERS/Yves Herman

BRUSSELS, March 2 (Reuters) - The main impact of European Union sanctions against Russia is likely to show in the energy sector but the effects can be contained and the EU is already discussing ways to support its companies through subsidies and loans, top EU officials said.

Reporting by Jan Strupczewski

