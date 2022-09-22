Russia says it has list of foreign banks who can only sell assets with Putin's approval

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Russian Deputy Finance Minister Alexei Moiseev attends a session of the annual international military-technical forum "ARMY" at Patriot Expocentre in Moscow Region, Russia August 22, 2018. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

KAZAN, Russia, Sept 22 (Reuters) - Russia's Deputy Finance Minister Alexei Moiseev said on Thursday that government officials have drawn up a list of foreign banks that will only be allowed to sell their Russian assets with approval from President Vladimir Putin.

The list was drawn up by the finance ministry and Russia's central bank, Moiseev told a banking conference in the central city of Kazan.

Moiseev also said the finance ministry had not received any information from Expobank about a request to purchase the Russian assets of any foreign bank.

In June, HSBC said it had agreed a deal to sell 100% of its Russian operations to Expobank. read more

Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Alex Richardson

