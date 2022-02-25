Russia says sanctions will make borrowing more expensive -economy minister

Russian Rouble coins are seen in this illustration taken, February 24, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

MOSCOW, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Economy Minister Maxim Reshetnikov on Friday said Russia was studying the long-term implications of new sanctions and admitted that the measures imposed would make borrowing more expensive.

He also said any restrictions on Russia's ability to import technologies would add pressure to the efficiency of the country's investments.

Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh; Writing by Alexander Marrow, Kirsten Donovan

