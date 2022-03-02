1 minute read
Russia to suspend budget rules on oil and gas revenues - fin min
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
MOSCOW, March 2 (Reuters) - Russia is to suspend some budget rules relating to the use of extra oil and gas budget revenues in 2022, the finance ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.
Russia has a policy of replenishing its state reserves by buying foreign currency on the domestic market when oil prices are high, creating downside pressure on the rouble.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Moscow bureau; Writing by Conor Humphries
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.