Russia to suspend budget rules on oil and gas revenues - fin min

Pedestrians walk past Russia's Finance Ministry building in Moscow, Russia March 30, 2021. A sign reads: "Ministry of Finance of the Russian Federation". REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

MOSCOW, March 2 (Reuters) - Russia is to suspend some budget rules relating to the use of extra oil and gas budget revenues in 2022, the finance ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.

Russia has a policy of replenishing its state reserves by buying foreign currency on the domestic market when oil prices are high, creating downside pressure on the rouble.

Reporting by Moscow bureau; Writing by Conor Humphries

