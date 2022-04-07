Russian authorities aim at making rouble rate more predictable - Ifax

April 7 (Reuters) - The Russian finance ministry together with the central bank are working on measures to make the rouble exchange rate more predictable and less volatile, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said on Thursday, Interfax news agency reported.

The rouble firmed sharply in Moscow trade on Thursday to levels last seen before Russia sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine, in what analysts said was an artificially driven appreciation of the exchange rate. read more

