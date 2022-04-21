Russian c.bank chief says looking at adjusting forex controls

April 21 (Reuters) - Russia is looking at adjustments to its forex controls to avoid situations where the rouble exchange deviates on a shadow market from official levels, Central Bank Governor Elvira Nabiullina said on Thursday.

"We are looking at how to adjust forex controls for importers so they are able to buy (foreign currency) on the bourse, for those who are interested in FX," Nabiullina said.

(This story corrects story to say the central bank is not looking for new forex controls but for ways to adjust the existing ones)

Reporting by Reuters

