1 minute read
Russian c.bank confirms block on foreigners' bids to sell Russian securities
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Feb 28 (Reuters) - Russia's central bank confirmed on Monday it has ordered brokers to suspend the execution of all orders by foreign legal entities and individuals to sell Russian securities. read more
The bank also said in a statement it had yet to decide whether to open markets other than the forex and money market on Monday.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Moscow bureau; Editing by Kim Coghill
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.