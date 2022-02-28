Russian c.bank confirms block on foreigners' bids to sell Russian securities

A Russian state flag flies over the Central Bank headquarters in Moscow, Russia March 29, 2021. A sign reads: "Bank of Russia". REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Feb 28 (Reuters) - Russia's central bank confirmed on Monday it has ordered brokers to suspend the execution of all orders by foreign legal entities and individuals to sell Russian securities. read more

The bank also said in a statement it had yet to decide whether to open markets other than the forex and money market on Monday.

