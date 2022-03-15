Russian c.bank to continue offering up to 3 trln roubles at one-day repo auctions

March 15 (Reuters) - The Russian central bank said on Tuesday it would continue offering funds of up to 3 trillion roubles ($28.30 billion) a day at "fine-tuning" one-day repo auctions after strong demand for liquidity at its one-week repo auction.

The central bank, which seeks to help lending institutions manage their liquidity, had earlier planned to reduce the limits on repo auctions for "fine-tuning" to 1 trillion roubles starting from Wednesday.

The limit at the one-day deposit auction on Wednesday will be 1 trillion roubles, the central bank said on Tuesday.

($1 = 106.0000 roubles)

