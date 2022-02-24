Russian c.bank increases daily dollar offer via forex swap to $5 bln

MOSCOW, Feb 24 (Reuters) - The Russian central bank increased daily dollars offered via foreign exchange swap operations with banks to $5 billion from $3 billion, it said on Thursday, as Moscow ordered forces to invade Ukraine.

A senior U.S. administration official told reporters on Tuesday that Sberbank (SBER.MM) and No. 2 lender VTB (VTBR.MM) would face U.S. sanctions if Moscow proceeded with its invasion of Ukraine, warning that no Russian financial institutions were safe.

Reporting by Elena Fabrichnaya Writing by Katya Golubkova Editing by Peter Graff

