Russian c.bank increases daily limit on euro-rouble forex swaps to 3.5 bln euros

1 minute read

A Russian state flag flies over the Central Bank headquarters in Moscow, Russia March 29, 2021. A sign reads: "Bank of Russia". REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

MOSCOW, Feb 25 (Reuters) - The Russian central bank increased the daily limit for its foreign exchange swap operations in euros to 3.5 billion euros from 2 billion euros, it said on Friday, further increasing liquidity supply after some of its top banks were hit by U.S. sanctions.

Reporting by Elena Fabrichnaya Writing by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Kirsten Donovan

