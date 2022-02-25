1 minute read
Russian c.bank increases daily limit on euro-rouble forex swaps to 3.5 bln euros
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
MOSCOW, Feb 25 (Reuters) - The Russian central bank increased the daily limit for its foreign exchange swap operations in euros to 3.5 billion euros from 2 billion euros, it said on Friday, further increasing liquidity supply after some of its top banks were hit by U.S. sanctions.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Elena Fabrichnaya Writing by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Kirsten Donovan
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.