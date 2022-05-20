Russian central bank to lift short selling ban on June 1, says leading broker

May 20 (Reuters) - Russia's central bank will lift a ban on short selling on June 1, Tinkoff Investments, one of Russia's leading brokerage platforms said on Friday, citing a central bank note sent to brokerages.

The regulator ordered brokers to suspend short selling on the Russian exchange and over-the-counter markets on Feb. 24, the day Russia sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine.

