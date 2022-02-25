Russian c.bank provides banks with $23 bln at 3-day repo auction

A policeman stands guard at the main entrance to the Bank of Russia in Moscow, Russia, June 15, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev

MOSCOW, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Russia's central bank on Friday said it had provided banks with 1.9 trillion roubles ($22.87 billion) out of 3 trillion roubles on offer at a "fine-tuning", three-day repo auction.

Seeking to maintain financial stability, the central bank started beefing up the banking sector with extra liquidity and selling foreign currency on the forex market after the rouble fell to all-time lows on Thursday after Moscow sent its troops into Ukraine. read more

($1 = 83.0650 roubles)

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Elena Fabrichnaya and Alexander Marrow; editing by Andrey Ostroukh

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.